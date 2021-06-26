Will one of these preliminary winners be the next Miss Mississippi? New winner to be crowned tonight.

In less than 24-hours, a new Miss Mississippi will be crowned.

After three rounds of preliminary competition, the final night of competition begins tonight at 8 p.m.

Friday marked the third and final night of preliminary rounds in the 2021 Miss Mississippi Competition.

Winners from the week’s preliminary competition are:

Friday night (third round)

Talent — Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder

Red Carpet (formerly evening wear) — Miss Pine Belt Macy Mitchell

Thursday night (second round)

Talent — Miss Pontotoc Ridge Katelyn Perry

Red Carpet — Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand

Wednesday night (first round)

Talent — Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand

Red Carpet — Miss Jones County Caidyn Crowder

Preliminary night scoring for each phase of the competition is 35 percent for Private Interview, 15 percent for On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Initiative, 35 percent for Talent and 15 percent for Red Carpet.

Friday marked the third and final night of preliminary rounds in the 2021 Miss Mississippi Competition. The final night of competition and crowning will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $50 for the final night of competition and crowning.

This year, the Miss Mississippi competition will be live-streamed. More information is available at missmisslive.com.

The last night of the competition will be televised on WLBT.

For more information, call 601-638-6746.