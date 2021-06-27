Official: FBI agent shot Saturday night assisting Mississippi officers expected to survive

Published 11:31 am Sunday, June 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An FBI special agent has been shot and wounded in Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to survive the injury, authorities said.

The agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson field office was shot Saturday night, Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger. More information about the shooting will be released later, Brown said.
The agent’s condition is not “life-threatening,” and has been released from a hospital, FBI spokesman Brett Carr said Sunday.

The agent was assisting Jackson police when the gunfire happened, Carr said.

Few other details were released on Sunday.

More News

Official: FBI agent shot Saturday night assisting Mississippi officers expected to survive

Students explore Mississippi archaeological site to answer questions about epicenter of Native American culture

Nephew of Academy Award winning director of ‘The Godfather’ partnering with Mississippi School of Arts film program

Company that expanded into state in 2020 announces closure of Mississippi branch

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required