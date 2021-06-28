Mississippi police investigating shooting death after car crashes into business Monday morning

Mississippi police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car that crashed into a Jackson business Monday morning.

Jackson news sources report that police were on the scene of a car that crashed into the business in the 2600 block of Livingston Road.

At approximately 7 a.m. the car left the road, crashed into fences, jumped a ditch and ran into Stanton Body Shop.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the driver had been shot to death.

Jackson police continue to investigate the circumstances behind the shooting and have not identified any suspects.