New coronavirus cases in Mississippi at highest level in month, state reports

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose Monday to hit a one-month high, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 301 new cases were found since Friday.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,138.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,401.

Through Monday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 147 on Monday. It was the highest number since May 28.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 126 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.