Average number of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi rises sharply, state reports

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi rose sharply Tuesday to another one-month high, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 270 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,408.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,412.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 176 on Tuesday. It was the highest number since May 25.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 144 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.