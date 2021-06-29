Mississippi Match lottery jackpot now more than half-a-million dollars. Next drawing is tonight.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased to $550,000 ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

Tuesday night’s drawing will be the 25th draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, July 1, drawing is anticipated to roll to $575,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $61 million. Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $88 million.