Mississippi plumbing company issues BOLO for missing portable toilet, offers reward for its return

A Mississippi plumbing and septic company is offering a reward for information leading to the return of one of its portable bathrooms stolen from a worksite earlier this month.

ABC Plumbing & Septic Services from Byhalia, Mississippi, is offering a $300 reward for the return of the portable toilet that was stolen from the southeast corner of Marianna Road and Highway 309 S.

WREG News in Memphis reports that the family-owned business in north Mississippi recently provided portable bathroom units for a company installing high-speed broadband internet. The portable toilet was discovered missing during a routine check of the site.

Similar portable restrooms weigh about 100 pounds and cost approximately $600.

ABC posted a BOLO alert on social media, and even offering a reward to get their portable bathroom back.

If you have any information about this story, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-571-7851.