Police seize 350 Ecstasy pills, arrest two Mississippi women, Louisiana man in case

Published 8:03 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Police arrested three individuals with more than 350 Ecstasy pills in Vidalia, Lousiana, a community across the Mississippi River from Natchez.

On the department’s social media page, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said Stephanie Woodfork of Natchez, Justin Sheppard of Ferriday and Whitley Williams of Natchez, were all arrested and each charged with shoplifting and possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute.

Merrill said he is “proud of our officers for recovering these drugs and taking over 350 Ecstasy pills off of the streets,” the post states.

More News

Police seize 350 Ecstasy pills, arrest two Mississippi women, Louisiana man in case

Mississippi Match lottery jackpot now more than half-a-million dollars. Next drawing is tonight.

‘$11 an hour isn’t worth it.’ Public outcry leads to pay increase for detention workers at one Mississippi prison

Mississippi police arrest man recently released from prison for kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required