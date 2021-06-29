Woman, teen boy charged after Mississippi man dies after domestic assault

A Mississippi woman and a teenage boy have been charged in connection with the assault and death of a Jackson man.

Jackson police investigators are working on a case that started on Saturday when a domestic assault victim was found unresponsive with a head injury.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Robert Sutton, was taken to a hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police said the adult female and a teen boy were originally charged with aggravated assault, but that their charges would be upgraded after the man died. Police say the incident started with a domestic dispute between the victim and the adult female.