Body found in burned vehicle identified as that of missing Mississippi man

Published 11:39 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones confirms the body found inside a burned vehicle outside a small Mississippi community Monday morning is 20-year-old Derecus Conerly.

WLBT News reports that Jones said Conerly was identified through fingerprints.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were awaiting autopsy results to possibly identify the body.

The burned car containing the body was found along a road just outside of Summit, Mississippi, in Pike County.

Investigators would not say the make or model of the car.

Conerly was reported missing on Friday and family members had looked to the public for help.

