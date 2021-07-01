New coronavirus case averages dip slightly in Mississippi, state reports

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi dropped slightly Thursday after two days of increases.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 180 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,944.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,415.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 193 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 160 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.