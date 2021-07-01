New coronavirus case averages dip slightly in Mississippi, state reports

Published 11:23 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi dropped slightly Thursday after two days of increases.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 180 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 321,944.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,415.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 193 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 160 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3126 86 83 16
Alcorn 3310 74 130 20
Amite 1273 43 57 9
Attala 2154 73 175 36
Benton 1024 25 46 10
Bolivar 4847 134 236 33
Calhoun 1744 32 36 6
Carroll 1223 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2117 59 60 15
Choctaw 798 18 2 0
Claiborne 1033 30 45 9
Clarke 1792 80 123 31
Clay 1885 54 38 5
Coahoma 3013 84 129 12
Copiah 3014 66 83 11
Covington 2690 83 139 39
De Soto 22407 273 113 24
Forrest 7889 153 244 52
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2534 51 59 8
Greene 1321 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 88 154 32
Hancock 3898 88 69 14
Harrison 18587 317 490 70
Hinds 21039 425 808 132
Holmes 1908 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3052 80 135 24
Jackson 13842 251 241 35
Jasper 2226 48 43 2
Jefferson 663 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1088 34 9 1
Jones 8492 167 220 42
Kemper 968 29 44 9
Lafayette 6335 122 187 55
Lamar 6401 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7274 243 443 101
Lawrence 1321 25 27 2
Leake 2733 74 92 16
Lee 10111 176 222 42
Leflore 3518 125 236 52
Lincoln 4022 113 197 40
Lowndes 6559 150 258 63
Madison 10328 227 391 70
Marion 2725 80 158 24
Marshall 4595 105 65 15
Monroe 4179 136 190 55
Montgomery 1293 44 54 9
Neshoba 4085 180 203 59
Newton 2498 64 87 15
Noxubee 1286 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4675 98 222 36
Panola 4679 111 104 15
Pearl River 4649 148 194 39
Perry 1283 38 21 8
Pike 3382 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4291 73 86 13
Prentiss 2867 61 99 15
Quitman 825 17 0 0
Rankin 14061 282 402 61
Scott 3214 74 115 18
Sharkey 510 17 44 8
Simpson 3019 89 158 20
Smith 1653 34 68 8
Stone 1914 34 85 14
Sunflower 3399 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1801 42 50 7
Tate 3433 87 80 19
Tippah 2933 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2331 69 102 27
Tunica 1085 27 18 2
Union 4170 78 131 23
Walthall 1359 47 69 13
Warren 4455 121 169 37
Washington 5438 138 190 39
Wayne 2659 42 69 11
Webster 1151 32 61 12
Wilkinson 700 32 25 5
Winston 2311 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22
Yazoo 3158 71 141 18
Total 321,944 7,415 10,523 1,987

 

 

 

 

