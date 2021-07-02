Thousands of Hank Williams Jr. fans expected to turn normal lazy Sunday afternoon in Mississippi into anything but

A normal lazy Sunday afternoon overlooking the Mississippi River will be anything but normal when the highly-anticipated Hank Williams Jr. Natchez Fourth of July celebration cranks up this Sunday.

Organizers say thousands of tickets have been sold for the event and expect the numbers of people coming to the event to keep climbing.

“More than 5,000 tickets to the concert had been sold as of (Wednesday) today and we’re hopeful for 8,000 to 10,000,” organizer Stratton W. Hall of Church Hill Creative said. “Hotels are full, so that tells you how many people are coming from out of town. We’ll know more about how many visitors we had after the event.”

On Sunday, July 4, Williams will be celebrating Independence Day on the Natchez bluff with special guests Steve Earle and the Dukes, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and River Dan. Gates open at 1 p.m. for the show to begin at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $55 while children six years old and younger can attend for free.

The concert will be wrapped up by 9 p.m. and finish with the annual Fourth of July Fireworks show on the Mississippi River put on by the Miss-Lou Fireworks Committee and sponsored by area businesses.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased online or at the gate.

To purchase advance tickets, visit ardenland.net/shows.

Hall encouraged restaurant and small business owners of the downtown Natchez area to keep their businesses open this holiday weekend as many people from out of town are expected to be around looking for places to eat, shop and experience Natchez.

Those who are concerned about parking shouldn’t be, thanks to a collaborative effort between the City of Natchez, organizers and community partners.

Stratton W. Hall of Church Hill Creative said two shuttle buses will be running continuously from 1 p.m. before the concert until 11 p.m. after on a loop between three parking lots.

The shuttle and the parking are free; festival goers need only to choose a parking spot and hop on for a ride, she said.

The shuttle buses will stop at the parking lot in front of the former Kmart building on John R. Junkin Drive the Natchez Visitor Center and the parking lot on D.A. Biglane Street.

Hall thanked the Biglane family, Natchez National Historical Park and Tance Hughes of Southern Designs, Natchez Market and Supermarket Operations for offering up their parking for the event.

“They are all so excited about the event and this is such a fantastic community partnership,” she said.

Hall also thanked Natchez Transit and the City of Natchez and their staff for graciously providing the transportation on a holiday weekend.

“I want to stress how important it is that everyone is working together to make this happen,” she said. “This event wouldn’t be possible without them.”