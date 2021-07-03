Buc-ee’s in Mississippi? Dreams of Beaver Nuggets fans takes one more step toward reality.

You can almost taste those Beaver Nuggets, can’t you?

The development of what could be Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will take a step towards reality when the Harrison County Supervisors take a vote to finalize a resolution, that was initially approved by the Harrison County Development Committee earlier in June.

According to WLOX News in Biloxi, the resolution is on the Harrison County Board of Supervisors agenda this upcoming Tuesday.

The project is expected to involve a $50 million investment. Along with constructions jobs during the building phase, the company is also expected to create approximately 200 permanent jobs upon completion.

The Buc-ee’s Travel Center was initially approved by the development committee to be located near the intersection of I-10 and Menge Avenue/Firetower Road. This area is located near Pass Christian.

The resolution needs the requested support of the board of supervisors to enter into an agreement with the company. It is also needed to demonstrate commitment to the project.

Mississippi Sen. Phillip Moran broke the news to WLOX back in April, and since then Mississippi residents have been waiting to hear the news about when the convenience store icon is coming.

The new Mississippi Buc-ee’s will make one of only a handful of locations outside of Texas. Most recently, new Buc-ee’s locations were opened in Daytona in St. Augustine, Florida.

A Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale, Alabama, near the Gulf Coast, is the closest one to South Mississippi. It has become a tourist destination for many headed to the beach, with thousands of people stopping there each day.

Buc-ee’s also currently holds the World Record for “The Longest Car Wash”.