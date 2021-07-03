Mississippi Choctaw tribal council member admits to defrauding tribe using bogus travel receipts

Published 1:03 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021

By The Associated Press

A Native American tribal council member in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Roderick Bell, 42, of Philadelphia, admitted submitting phony hotel bills and receipts to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw government as business travel expenses between April and October of 2017, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Jackson, and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 6 before Judge Carlton Reeves on the single charge. It carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A federal grand jury had indicted Bell in February 2019 on charges of theft and wire fraud.

More News

Mississippi Choctaw tribal council member admits to defrauding tribe using bogus travel receipts

Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly stabbing ex-boyfriend in stomach

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Mississippi man apparently believed it was OK to threaten to kill law officer on social media, but deputies took him to jail instead

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required