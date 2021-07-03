Mississippi man apparently believed it was OK to threaten to kill law officer on social media, but deputies took him to jail instead
Published 10:32 am Saturday, July 3, 2021
A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer in a social media post.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Edward Anderson Jr., has been charged with cyberstalking.
Investigators say Anderson went on social media and made a deadly threat to a law enforcement officer.
Threatening anyone on social media is a felony, regardless of whether or not they’re a law officer, deputies said.