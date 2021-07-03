These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Published 10:55 am Saturday, July 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.

Because of that, the CDC has labeled those counties as being at “high risk.”

The CDC defines “high risk” as having either a new case transmission level of greater than 100 cases per 100,000 population or a test positivity rate of greater than 10 percent.

For more detailed data on county-level data, visit: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view

