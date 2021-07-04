Fauci says if he was in Mississippi, he would probably wear face mask, even though fully vaccinated

The nation’s most prominent experts on infectious diseases said Mississippi’s low COVID-19 vaccination rates means he would likely wear a mask in the state even though he’s personally fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines are not, even as good as they are and highly effective, nothing is 100 percent,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Fauci who serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Mississippi’s low number of vaccinations means that even vaccinated people are still at some risk as they circulate in the community with others who are not vaccinated.