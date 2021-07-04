Man charged after fight over 22 cents in change in Walmart self-checkout ends with shooting

One man was charged Saturday after police say he got into a fight with another man over 22 cents in change at a Mississippi Walmart store.

One woman was shot multiple times at the Natchez, Mississippi, Walmart and taken to a hospital in Jackson and two police officers sustained injuries in the detention of Michael Shawn Coon who is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

The man who fired the shots is not being held at this time. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the shooting appears to be in self-defense but they are still investigating the incident. He added the case will go before a grand jury as is the case in all shootings.

Daughtry thanked the ACSO and MHP for their help.

Daughtry said allegedly, an altercation took place between two individuals in the self-checkout line over the machine not giving 22 cents in change back. A gentleman in line offered to give the other man change but the man got irate and started cursing.

In the parking lot, the gentleman went to get a quarter from his car to give it to the man, he said. Then the altercation escalated into a shooting injuring a woman who was with one of the men. Two officers were injured while bringing a suspect into custody. An officer was treated on scene and the other officer was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

“On a holiday weekend, for individuals to get that irate over change,” Daughtry said, “We have families, seniors getting last-minute items for a holiday. We have to come up with better solutions for situations.”