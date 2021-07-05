Hank Williams Jr. and a few rowdy friends — not to mention thousands of fans — celebrate Fourth of July in Mississippi concert

Published 7:04 am Monday, July 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Hank Willams Jr. brought a few rowdy friends and thousands of fans to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in a concert overlooking the Mississippi River in Natchez Sunday evening.

The music icon entertained the crowd of more than 8,000 people with a mix of his original music and classic tunes from country music and rock and roll.

The evening ended with a fireworks show over the Mississippi River.

