Man riding scooter on Mississippi highway at 1:30 a.m. killed after being hit by vehicle

Mississippi officials are investigating an overnight hit and run fatality after a man riding a scooter on the highway at 1:30 a.m. was hit by another vehicle.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the crash on Highway 3737 in Lowndes County occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Mississippi Highway patrol officials identify the person who died as Marquis Ramone Dixon, 31, of Columbus.

According to reports, Dixon was driving south on a small red scooter when the collision happened. He died at the scene of the accident.

Reports do not indicate what type of vehicle hit the scooter. The crash is under investigation,