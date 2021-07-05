One dead, another injured in two separate shootings in Mississippi’s capital city

Police in Mississippi’s capital city are investigating two overnight shootings that have left one dead and another injured.

According to Jackson news sources, the shootings occurred one hour apart.

One person was confirmed dead in the first shooting that occurred in south Jackson at Terry Road and Pine Ridge Drive. The shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., Jackson police responded to a second shooting at a convenience store at High and Greymonts streets. One person was grazed by the shots and taken to a local hospital.

Both shootings are under investigation.