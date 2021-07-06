Amtrak train strikes, kills man standing on tracks in Mississippi

An Oklahoma man was hit and killed by a train in Mississippi as he stood on the tracks, authorities said.

The 42-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was struck in Lamar County on Sunday night, news outlets reported. Sheriff Danny Rigel told WDAM-TV that the train’s engineer said the horn was sounded in an attempt to alert the man, but he didn’t move.

The Amtrak train was traveling from New York City to New Orleans and was delayed by more than five hours after hitting the man, company spokesperson Marc Magliari said in an email to the Hattiesburg American. None of the passengers or crew members was injured.

County Coroner Blake Matherne told the newspaper Tuesday that the man’s identity couldn’t be released because authorities in another state haven’t located his relatives.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.