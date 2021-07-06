Mississippi senator wants to celebrate MSU Bulldog’s national title with new license plate

Published 5:58 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One Mississippi senator says he wants to wrap up the state’s highways in Maroon and White to celebrate the MSU Bulldogs’ College World Series National Championship.

District 20 Sen. Josh Harkins posted on social media that he want to celebrate the baseball tema’s title with a new license plate.

Harkins said he is requesting a bill to create a Hail State Championship car tag.


He said the legislation would be ready in time for the 2022 session or if a special session is called by Gov. Tate Reeves.

He said more information on how to order the tag would be made available later.

