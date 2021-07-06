Mississippi’s two-week average of new coronavirus cases jumped 67% in just 14 days

Mississippi reported its latest COVID-19 coronavirus stats on Tuesday and while the total new case numbers look high due to delayed reporting over the Fourth of July weekend, the more troubling stat is a growing two-week case average that is not impacted by the holiday delays.

Mississippi’s two-week average of daily new cases rose to 190 cases Tuesday. By comparison, 14 days ago that number was much lower, 114 cases per day. That’s a 67 percent increase in just two weeks.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 649 new cases were found since Friday.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 322,835.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,425.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 204 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 190 with Tuesday’s update. The last time that average was higher was in late May.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.