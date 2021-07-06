Mississippi’s two-week average of new coronavirus cases jumped 67% in just 14 days

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported its latest COVID-19 coronavirus stats on Tuesday and while the total new case numbers look high due to delayed reporting over the Fourth of July weekend, the more troubling stat is a growing two-week case average that is not impacted by the holiday delays.

Mississippi’s two-week average of daily new cases rose to 190 cases Tuesday. By comparison, 14 days ago that number was much lower, 114 cases per day. That’s a 67 percent increase in just two weeks.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 649 new cases were found since Friday.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 322,835.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,425.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 204 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 190 with Tuesday’s update. The last time that average was higher was in late May.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3136 86 83 16
Alcorn 3347 74 130 20
Amite 1278 43 57 9
Attala 2160 73 175 36
Benton 1026 25 46 10
Bolivar 4849 134 236 33
Calhoun 1749 32 36 6
Carroll 1224 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2122 59 60 15
Choctaw 799 18 2 0
Claiborne 1033 30 45 9
Clarke 1792 80 123 31
Clay 1891 54 38 5
Coahoma 3033 84 129 12
Copiah 3025 66 84 11
Covington 2698 83 139 39
De Soto 22438 273 113 24
Forrest 7916 155 244 52
Franklin 852 23 40 4
George 2540 51 59 8
Greene 1322 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 88 154 32
Hancock 3907 88 69 14
Harrison 18686 317 490 70
Hinds 21150 425 808 132
Holmes 1913 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3053 80 135 24
Jackson 13873 251 241 35
Jasper 2228 48 43 2
Jefferson 664 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1091 34 9 1
Jones 8498 169 220 42
Kemper 970 29 44 9
Lafayette 6342 124 187 55
Lamar 6419 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7277 243 443 101
Lawrence 1324 25 27 2
Leake 2734 74 92 16
Lee 10146 176 222 42
Leflore 3519 125 236 52
Lincoln 4031 113 197 40
Lowndes 6571 150 258 63
Madison 10356 227 391 70
Marion 2729 80 158 24
Marshall 4600 105 65 15
Monroe 4186 136 190 55
Montgomery 1294 44 54 9
Neshoba 4097 180 204 59
Newton 2504 64 87 15
Noxubee 1288 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4681 98 222 36
Panola 4681 112 104 15
Pearl River 4666 148 194 39
Perry 1287 38 21 8
Pike 3395 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4306 73 86 13
Prentiss 2881 61 99 15
Quitman 829 18 0 0
Rankin 14120 282 405 61
Scott 3223 74 115 18
Sharkey 510 17 44 8
Simpson 3031 89 158 20
Smith 1670 34 68 8
Stone 1942 34 85 14
Sunflower 3400 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1802 42 50 7
Tate 3437 87 80 19
Tippah 2937 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2335 69 102 27
Tunica 1086 27 18 2
Union 4182 78 131 23
Walthall 1361 47 69 13
Warren 4468 121 169 37
Washington 5458 139 190 39
Wayne 2659 42 69 11
Webster 1151 32 61 12
Wilkinson 702 32 25 5
Winston 2314 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22
Yazoo 3174 71 141 18
Total 322,835 7,425 10,528 1,987

 

 

 

 

 

