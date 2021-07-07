Mississippi police investigating car wreck on interstate that ended with fiery crash

Published 6:47 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police

Mississippi police are investigating a wreck on Interstate 20 that end in fiery crash in a nearby woods.

Police with the City of Pearl responded to a 911 calls Tuesday morning from people who saw a fire coming from the woods.

According to officials, a Toyota RAV4 that was traveling eastbound, veered off the road between the Pearson and Airport road exits and went into the tree line and caught fire.

Official say they are investigating what may have caused the driver to veer off the road.

Officials with the Rankin County Coroner’s Office have not released the identity of the driver.

 

