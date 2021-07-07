Mississippi’s new coronavirus case numbers keep climbing, up 82% in just two weeks; 10 of 11 COVID-19 deaths in unvaccinated people, state says

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are on the rise in Mississippi again, state statistics released Wednesday indicate.

Mississippi’s two-week average of daily new cases rose to 209 cases Wednesday, an 82-percent increase from two weeks ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 379 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 323,214.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,436.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said of the 11 deaths, 10 of them were in unvaccinated patients. Dobbs and other health officials continue to urge unvaccinated Mississippians to get the vaccine. Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate of any state.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 204 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 190 with Wednesday’s update. The last time that average was higher was in late May.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.