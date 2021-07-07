Mississippi’s new coronavirus case numbers keep climbing, up 82% in just two weeks; 10 of 11 COVID-19 deaths in unvaccinated people, state says

Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are on the rise in Mississippi again, state statistics released Wednesday indicate.

Mississippi’s two-week average of daily new cases rose to 209 cases Wednesday, an 82-percent increase from two weeks ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Wednesday that 379 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 323,214.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,436.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said of the 11 deaths, 10 of them were in unvaccinated patients. Dobbs and other health officials continue to urge unvaccinated Mississippians to get the vaccine. Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate of any state.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 204 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 190 with Wednesday’s update. The last time that average was higher was in late May.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3141 86 83 16
Alcorn 3353 74 130 20
Amite 1281 43 57 9
Attala 2160 73 175 36
Benton 1027 25 46 10
Bolivar 4852 134 236 33
Calhoun 1750 32 36 6
Carroll 1226 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2125 59 60 15
Choctaw 799 18 2 0
Claiborne 1033 31 45 9
Clarke 1793 80 123 31
Clay 1893 54 38 5
Coahoma 3034 84 129 12
Copiah 3031 66 84 11
Covington 2702 83 139 39
De Soto 22454 274 113 24
Forrest 7931 156 244 53
Franklin 853 23 40 4
George 2541 51 59 8
Greene 1323 34 53 6
Grenada 2641 88 154 32
Hancock 3911 88 69 14
Harrison 18712 317 490 70
Hinds 21206 427 808 132
Holmes 1913 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3056 80 135 24
Jackson 13883 251 241 35
Jasper 2229 48 43 2
Jefferson 665 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1094 34 9 1
Jones 8499 169 220 42
Kemper 970 29 44 9
Lafayette 6343 124 187 55
Lamar 6427 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7279 243 443 101
Lawrence 1327 25 27 2
Leake 2736 74 92 16
Lee 10168 176 222 42
Leflore 3521 125 236 52
Lincoln 4034 113 197 40
Lowndes 6576 150 258 63
Madison 10369 227 391 70
Marion 2730 80 158 24
Marshall 4602 105 65 15
Monroe 4189 136 190 55
Montgomery 1295 44 54 9
Neshoba 4104 180 207 59
Newton 2504 64 87 15
Noxubee 1289 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4687 98 222 36
Panola 4681 112 104 15
Pearl River 4673 148 194 39
Perry 1283 38 21 8
Pike 3398 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4309 73 86 13
Prentiss 2884 61 99 15
Quitman 830 19 0 0
Rankin 14166 284 406 61
Scott 3226 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3040 89 158 20
Smith 1678 34 68 8
Stone 1947 35 85 14
Sunflower 3401 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1802 42 50 7
Tate 3438 88 80 19
Tippah 2939 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2336 69 102 27
Tunica 1087 27 18 2
Union 4187 78 131 23
Walthall 1363 47 69 13
Warren 4478 121 169 37
Washington 5458 139 190 39
Wayne 2659 42 69 11
Webster 1155 32 61 12
Wilkinson 702 32 25 5
Winston 2317 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22
Yazoo 3179 71 141 18
Total 323,214 7,436 10,532 1,988

 

 

 

 



