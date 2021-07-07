Two tickets purchased just 23 miles apart will share $665,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery

More than $600,000 will be shared by two lucky lottery winners who walked into convenience stores just miles apart to buy tickets in Mississippi Match 5 drawing.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt announced that two lottery tickets purchase in Wednesday’s lottery matched the winning numbers 16-17-26-30-33.

The two tickets were purchased 23 miles apart — one at Dandy Dan’s at 4041 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg and the other at Keith’s Superstore at 5213 U.S. Highway 11 in Ellisville. The winners will share $665,000.

The winning tickets must be presented at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters located at 1080 River Oaks Drive in Flowood to claim the prize.

“This is incredibly exciting to have two winners from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Jeff Hewitt. “We are looking forward to greeting them at MLC headquarters.”

Mississippi Match 5 was introduced April 28 and has a starting jackpot of $50,000, based on sales. Winning numbers are drawn on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. If no one matches all five numbers in one night’s drawing, the jackpot grows. Prior to the Tuesday night drawing, the jackpot rolled 28 times.

The top prize for the Thursday, July 8, drawing is $50,000. If no one wins the jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to roll until won.