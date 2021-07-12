COVID-19 coronavirus new cases in Mississippi more than double in two weeks; nearly all severe illness in unvaccinated

Published 9:55 am Monday, July 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continues to rise sharply Monday more than doubling in two weeks, reaching levels last seen approximately four months ago.

Mississippi’s 14-day average of daily new cases rose to 265 cases Monday, a 111-percent increase from the same period, two weeks ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials say the majority of cases that resulted in hospitalizations and deaths have one common thread – the patients are unvaccinated against the virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 796 new cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 324,853.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,441.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged Mississippians in a social media post to get vaccinated, ask their doctors about any concerns they have and for vaccinated Mississippians to tell their friends and help encourage them to get vaccinated.

The problem, Dobbs wrote, is that 95 percent of all recent new cases and deaths are in unvaccinated residents and 90 percent of all deaths are in unvaccinated people as well. In addition, Dobbs wrote, the more quickly spreading Delta variant of the virus is surging in parts of Mississippi.

Through Friday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. Statistically, Mississippi’s total population of unvaccinated residents is either at or near the lowest of any state in the country, depending upon which source is tracking it.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 381 on Monday, an increase of more than 250 percent over the prior week, but Fourth of July holiday reporting delays artificially inflates that number.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 265 with Monday’s update, a 111-percent increase over the same statistic two weeks ago.The last time the 14-day average was higher was in late March as the state was coming off the peak in January.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3165 86 83 16
Alcorn 3376 74 130 20
Amite 1289 43 57 9
Attala 2164 73 175 36
Benton 1029 25 46 10
Bolivar 4863 134 236 33
Calhoun 1755 32 36 6
Carroll 1230 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2134 60 60 15
Choctaw 802 19 2 0
Claiborne 1035 31 45 9
Clarke 1794 80 123 31
Clay 1897 54 38 5
Coahoma 3037 84 129 12
Copiah 3048 66 85 11
Covington 2720 83 139 39
De Soto 22552 274 113 24
Forrest 7974 156 245 53
Franklin 853 23 40 4
George 2550 51 59 8
Greene 1327 34 53 6
Grenada 2642 88 154 32
Hancock 3939 88 69 14
Harrison 18823 318 490 70
Hinds 21573 428 808 132
Holmes 1923 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3064 80 135 24
Jackson 13922 251 241 35
Jasper 2231 48 43 2
Jefferson 666 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1102 34 9 1
Jones 8529 169 220 42
Kemper 976 29 44 9
Lafayette 6361 124 187 55
Lamar 6466 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7301 243 443 101
Lawrence 1334 25 27 2
Leake 2749 74 92 16
Lee 10205 176 222 42
Leflore 3531 125 236 52
Lincoln 4042 113 197 40
Lowndes 6604 150 258 63
Madison 10431 227 391 70
Marion 2735 80 158 24
Marshall 4611 105 65 15
Monroe 4206 136 190 55
Montgomery 1296 44 54 9
Neshoba 4120 180 207 59
Newton 2516 64 87 15
Noxubee 1290 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4697 98 222 36
Panola 4683 112 104 15
Pearl River 4720 148 194 39
Perry 1293 38 22 8
Pike 3406 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4326 73 86 13
Prentiss 2903 61 99 15
Quitman 830 19 0 0
Rankin 14287 284 406 61
Scott 3232 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3058 89 158 20
Smith 1698 34 68 8
Stone 1960 35 85 14
Sunflower 3404 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7
Tate 3445 88 80 19
Tippah 2946 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2338 69 102 27
Tunica 1093 27 18 2
Union 4205 79 131 23
Walthall 1368 47 69 13
Warren 4506 121 169 37
Washington 5463 139 190 39
Wayne 2666 42 69 11
Webster 1156 32 61 12
Wilkinson 705 32 25 5
Winston 2320 82 130 39
Yalobusha 1685 40 82 22
Yazoo 3217 71 143 18
Total 324,853 7,441 10,537 1,988

