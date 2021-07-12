Mississippi police: Man charged with murder after killing 18-year-old during argument

Published 6:12 am Monday, July 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police

Mississippi police have charged a man with murder after shooting and killing an 18-year-old during an argument.

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at 348 Flag Chapel Road.

JPD said that Jacobe Davis, 18, was shot multiple times  in the body by Dederco Wilson while the two were in an argument.

Police said weapons were recovered from the scene. Wilson is in police custody and is being charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

More News

Mississippi man arrested after two police officers targeted in shooting incident

Police

Mississippi police: Man charged with murder after killing 18-year-old during argument

Mississippi cyclist killed after collision with car

Former Mississippi college football player gunned down in Memphis; he was father of 3-year-old child

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required