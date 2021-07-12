Mississippi police: Man charged with murder after killing 18-year-old during argument

Mississippi police have charged a man with murder after shooting and killing an 18-year-old during an argument.

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at 348 Flag Chapel Road.

JPD said that Jacobe Davis, 18, was shot multiple times in the body by Dederco Wilson while the two were in an argument.

Police said weapons were recovered from the scene. Wilson is in police custody and is being charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate the incident.