Four people arrested after officer find man shot to death at rural Mississippi gas station

Four people are in custody in connection with the murder of man found shot to death in a rural Mississippi gas station.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Port Gibson Police responded to a call on July 11 regarding shot fired at a gas station on Mississippi Highway 18. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man dead in the parking lot.

With the assistance of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Port Gibson police have arrested four people in connection with the man’s death:

Kelvin Hill, 29, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and felony possession of a firearm.

Rashaad Johnson, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and felony malicious mischief.

Zechariah Burrell, 24, has been charged with attempted murder and Cortland Holmes, 32, has been charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm.

All of the suspects are being held on a $500,000 bond.