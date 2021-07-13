Mississippi city wants judge to reconsider order to demolish development, vows to take case to state Supreme Court.

A coastal city is asking a judge to reconsider a ruling to tear down a condominium development and says they will go to the state Supreme Court if the ruling isn’t revised.

Local media report that last Friday the alderman from Ocean Springs held a meeting and unanimously asked Jackson County Judge Robert Krebs to reconsider a ruling Krebs made earlier in the week ordering that The Sands development be torn down in 60 days.

The development, which so far consists of two already-built structures, has been the subject of a long-running legal dispute between the developer and some local residents. Last Wednesday Krebs ruled that the development must be torn down and reversed the aldermen’s approval of The Sands’ plans. Those plans involve nine structures that would eventually contain 57 townhomes, WLOX reported.

Len Blackwell, an attorney for residents who sued, told the station it was an attempt to put a “quasi-commercial” development into a residential neighborhood.

The Sun Herald reported that Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway vowed while he was campaigning for mayor to resolve the impasse between the developer and the residents. He put the amount of tax revenue the project would bring to the city at about $800,000 and said it should be completed. Holloway said if Krebs doesn’t overturn the ruling the city will go to the Supreme Court.