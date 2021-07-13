Mississippi coronavirus new cases dip slightly, remain at nearly double recent levels, state reports

Published 9:29 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dipped slightly Tuesday but remain nearly double the number from two weeks ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Tuesday that 219 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 325,072.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,451.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. Statistically, Mississippi’s total population of unvaccinated residents is either at or near the lowest of any state in the country, depending upon which source is tracking it.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 320 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 262 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3183 86 83 16
Alcorn 3377 74 130 20
Amite 1290 43 57 9
Attala 2166 73 175 36
Benton 1029 25 46 10
Bolivar 4863 134 236 33
Calhoun 1757 32 36 6
Carroll 1230 30 51 10
Chickasaw 2137 60 60 15
Choctaw 802 19 2 0
Claiborne 1035 31 45 9
Clarke 1794 80 123 31
Clay 1899 54 38 5
Coahoma 3037 84 129 12
Copiah 3050 66 85 11
Covington 2723 83 139 39
De Soto 22566 275 113 24
Forrest 7977 156 245 53
Franklin 853 23 40 4
George 2550 51 59 8
Greene 1327 34 53 6
Grenada 2643 88 154 32
Hancock 3940 88 69 14
Harrison 18840 320 491 71
Hinds 21625 428 808 132
Holmes 1926 74 104 20
Humphreys 975 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3065 80 135 24
Jackson 13935 251 241 35
Jasper 2232 48 43 2
Jefferson 666 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1102 34 9 1
Jones 8531 169 220 42
Kemper 976 29 44 9
Lafayette 6361 124 187 55
Lamar 6473 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7301 243 444 101
Lawrence 1334 25 27 2
Leake 2751 74 92 16
Lee 10215 177 222 42
Leflore 3532 125 236 52
Lincoln 4042 114 197 40
Lowndes 6605 150 258 63
Madison 10440 227 391 70
Marion 2736 80 158 24
Marshall 4611 106 65 15
Monroe 4207 137 190 55
Montgomery 1297 44 54 9
Neshoba 4124 180 207 59
Newton 2517 64 87 15
Noxubee 1291 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4698 98 222 36
Panola 4683 112 104 15
Pearl River 4724 148 194 39
Perry 1293 38 22 8
Pike 3407 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4329 73 86 13
Prentiss 2904 61 99 15
Quitman 830 19 0 0
Rankin 14305 284 407 61
Scott 3232 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3058 89 158 20
Smith 1699 34 68 8
Stone 1960 36 85 14
Sunflower 3404 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1806 42 50 7
Tate 3445 88 80 19
Tippah 2947 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2338 69 102 27
Tunica 1095 27 18 2
Union 4207 79 131 23
Walthall 1369 47 69 13
Warren 4507 122 168 37
Washington 5463 139 190 39
Wayne 2667 42 69 11
Webster 1156 32 61 12
Wilkinson 705 32 25 5
Winston 2320 83 130 39
Yalobusha 1685 40 82 22
Yazoo 3218 71 143 18
Total 325,072 7,451 10,539 1,989

