Mississippi health chief apologies for error in number of hospitalized children with coronavirus

Published 10:05 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s top public health doctor issued an apology Tuesday night for reporting an incorrect number of Mississippi children hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said an error in a report from a state hospital led to the error.

Dobbs had earlier reported that 12 Mississippi children were hospitalized in ICU beds and that of those 10 were on ventilators.

The correct number, Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday night, was seven children in ICUs and two on ventilators.

“With great and personal apologies,” Dobbs wrote as he corrected the number.

Dobbs also wrote that he would provide more details on the cases involving the children on Wednesday.

More News

Brandon man charged with string of auto burglaries hours away in north Mississippi

Mississippi grand jury clears officers in shooting death of homeless man

Postal worker repeatedly stabs her boss inside Mississippi post office, police say

Mississippi health chief apologies for error in number of hospitalized children with coronavirus

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required