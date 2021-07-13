Postal worker repeatedly stabs her boss inside Mississippi post office, police say

Published 11:01 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi postmaster was stabbed repeatedly by one of her employees at the post office Tuesday.

Hernando, Mississippi, police reported that the assault occurred at just before 9 a.m. at the U.S. Post Office in Hernando.

Police arrived to find Hernando postmaster Shannon Daly had been stabbed multiple times.

Daly was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

Investigators say Tamekia Lashea Scott stabbed Daly. Scott reportedly tried to leave the scene in her personal vehicle, but other postal workers blocked her departure until police arrived.

Scott was charged with aggravated assault.

