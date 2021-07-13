VIDEO: Five arrested after weekend dinner at Mississippi restaurant turns into brawl

Published 6:49 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Clockwise from top left, James Nichols, Robert Guillory, Lacey Nichols, Jeffrey Miller and Ricki Blailock

Five people have been arrested after they reportedly turned a weekend dinner at a Jackson-area restaurant into a bar brawl for its customers.

The fight, which was captured on video by several diners, happened about 11 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Flowood Saturday.

Local news sources report that Flowood Police have charged Robert Guillory and James Nichols with public drunk and disobeying a police officer.

Lacey Nichols, Ricki Blailock and Jeffery Miller have been charged with disturbance in a public place.

Buffalo Wild Wings ownership has not responded to a request for comment.

 

