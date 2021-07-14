Do you know all eight of these famous actresses from Mississippi?

OMDb

Famous actresses from Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Mississippi from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Candice Patton

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi (6/24/1985)

– Known for:

— Iris West in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Sgt. Halway in “The Guest” (2014)

— Dana in “Commander and Chief” (2012)

Lacey Chabert

– Born: Purvis, Mississippi (9/30/1982)

– Known for:

— Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls” (2004)

— Penny Robinson in “Lost in Space” (1998)

— Amanda Becker in “Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)

Laura Bailey

– Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (5/28/1981)

– Known for:

— Abby in “The Last of Us: Part II” (2020)

— Kait Diaz in “Gears 5” (2019)

— Mary Jane Watson in “Spider-Man” (2018)

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

– Born: Laurel, Mississippi (5/11/1979)

– Known for:

— Michelle Chambers in “Masterminds” (2016)

— Margaret in “Free State of Jones” (2016)

— Waitress in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (2005-2019)

Sela Ward

– Born: Meridian, Mississippi (7/11/1956)

– Known for:

— President Lanford in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)

— Sharon Schieber in “Gone Girl” (2014)

— Helen Kimble in “The Fugitive” (1993)

Stella Stevens

– Born: Yazoo City, Mississippi (10/1/1938)

– Known for:

— Linda Rogo in “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972)

— Gail Hendricks in “The Silencers” (1966)

— Stella Purdy in “The Nutty Professor” (1963)

Symba

– Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (7/6/1970)

– Known for:

— Jack’s Dancing Partner in “L.A. Confidential” (1997)

— Aluura in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1998)

— Bar Dancer in “Star Trek: Voyager” (1996)

Tig Notaro

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi (3/24/1971)

– Known for:

— Marianne Peters in “Army of the Dead” (2021)

— Tig in “One Mississippi” (2015-2017)

— Sharon in “Instant Family” (2018)