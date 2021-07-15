After one year, multi-county search, Mississippi woman charged with stealing from business

It took more than a year and a multi-county search before deputies located and arrested a woman who allegedly stole items from a business in a community 50 miles away.

Rhonda Harris, of Tupelo, is facing a felony shoplifting charge from an incident in January 2020.

On Jan. 28, 2020, the Oxford Police Department received a report of Felony Shoplifting from the Oxford Walmart. Through an investigation, a suspect was identified as Rhonda Harris, 45, and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

On July 11, Harris was located and served her arrest warrant by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where she was officially charged with one count Felony Shoplifting. She received a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.