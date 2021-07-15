Alleged naked robber arrested after Mississippi police say he got upset over not being paid for porn video

The naked man who allegedly robbed another man Sunday after they participated in the filming of a pornographic video at an abandoned Mississippi school has been arrested.

Meridian, Mississippi, police say they arrested Vernon Scott and charged with shooting at a vehicle.

Investigators believe Scott became upset after realizing another person involved in the film was paid $100 while Scott was not paid. That’s when he allegedly went to his vehicle – while wearing no clothes – and retrieved a gun and robbed the videographer.