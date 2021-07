The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Arwen Potts, 16, disappeared on July 11.

She has blonde and blue hair, green eyes and her nose is pierced.

She’s 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She may also be carrying a sunflower backpack.

T with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 662-369-2468.