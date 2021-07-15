Mississippi police: Man reportedly robbed after making adult film in abandoned building

One Mississippi detective says a Sunday incident involving a naked robber and the filming of an adult movie in an abandoned school is one of the most unique investigations of his career.

WTOK in Meridan reports that police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at approximately noon Sunday at an abandoned building on Azalea Drive.

According to police, three people had just completed filming an adult movie in the abandoned school, when one of the participants, who was still naked, robbed the victim — who was the videographer — at gunpoint and ordered the victim to transmit to him $200 through a phone app.

When the victim tried to escape, the naked robber reportedly chased him outside of the building and shot at the victim. Police say no one was injured in the incident, but that the victim’s car was hit by bullets several times.

Meridian detective Rochester Anderson told WTOK that the incident is one of the most unique investigations of his career.

Police say they have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are continuing to investigate before making any arrests.