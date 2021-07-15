New coronavirus cases up 157 percent in last month, state reports

Published 10:36 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to rise with the 14-day average of new cases up 158 percent in just one month, the state reported early Thursday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Thursday that 557 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 326,270.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,460.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the virus have more than doubled in recent weeks.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. Statistically, Mississippi’s total population of unvaccinated residents is either at or near the lowest of any state in the country, depending upon which source is tracking it.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 376 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 309 with Thursday’s update. It was the highest number of new cases for a two-week period since March 26, when the two-week average was also 309. One month ago, on June 15, the two-week, daily average of new cases was 120. That’s an increase of 158 percent in the last month.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3238 87 83 17
Alcorn 3382 74 130 20
Amite 1298 43 57 9
Attala 2171 73 175 36
Benton 1031 25 46 10
Bolivar 4865 134 236 33
Calhoun 1760 32 36 6
Carroll 1233 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2144 60 60 15
Choctaw 803 19 2 0
Claiborne 1035 31 45 9
Clarke 1796 80 123 31
Clay 1903 54 38 5
Coahoma 3051 84 129 12
Copiah 3058 66 85 11
Covington 2740 83 139 39
De Soto 22610 276 113 24
Forrest 7998 156 245 53
Franklin 854 23 40 4
George 2560 51 59 8
Greene 1331 34 53 6
Grenada 2643 88 154 32
Hancock 3957 88 69 14
Harrison 18942 322 492 71
Hinds 21843 429 808 132
Holmes 1927 74 104 20
Humphreys 976 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3069 80 135 24
Jackson 13974 251 241 35
Jasper 2242 48 43 2
Jefferson 666 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1106 34 9 1
Jones 8551 169 221 42
Kemper 980 29 44 9
Lafayette 6370 124 187 55
Lamar 6488 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7335 243 445 101
Lawrence 1340 26 27 2
Leake 2755 74 92 16
Lee 10251 177 222 42
Leflore 3536 125 236 52
Lincoln 4046 114 197 40
Lowndes 6633 150 258 63
Madison 10489 227 391 70
Marion 2743 80 158 24
Marshall 4617 106 65 15
Monroe 4215 137 190 55
Montgomery 1298 44 54 9
Neshoba 4131 180 207 59
Newton 2520 64 87 15
Noxubee 1294 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4704 98 222 36
Panola 4688 112 104 15
Pearl River 4773 148 194 39
Perry 1295 38 22 8
Pike 3430 111 134 36
Pontotoc 4345 73 86 13
Prentiss 2906 61 99 15
Quitman 832 19 0 0
Rankin 14384 285 417 62
Scott 3245 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3074 89 158 20
Smith 1712 34 68 8
Stone 1979 36 85 14
Sunflower 3404 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1807 42 50 7
Tate 3449 88 80 19
Tippah 2953 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2341 69 102 27
Tunica 1097 27 18 2
Union 4214 79 131 23
Walthall 1374 48 69 13
Warren 4530 122 168 37
Washington 5465 139 190 39
Wayne 2668 42 69 11
Webster 1157 32 61 12
Wilkinson 708 32 25 5
Winston 2328 83 130 39
Yalobusha 1688 40 82 22
Yazoo 3242 71 143 18
Total 326,270 7,460 10,552 1,991

