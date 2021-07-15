Woman accused of stabbing Mississippi postmaster with screwdriver released from jail

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman who is accused of stabbing her boss with a screwdriver during an argument at the post office where they worked has been released from custody, jail records indicate.

Tamekia Scott, 35, was released Wednesday night after she posted a $60,000 bond on aggravated assault charges.

Police say on Tuesday morning Scott brandished a screwdriver and stabbed her boss Hernando Postmaster Shannon Daly multiple times during an argument at the Hernando Post Office. Daly was reported treated and released the same day.

Scott spent more than 24 hours incarcerated before posting bond and being released.

Jail records indicate Scott’s next court date will be August 18.

More News

Woman accused of stabbing Mississippi postmaster with screwdriver released from jail

Could infamous brothel become Mississippi’s next big tourist attraction? One man sure hopes so.

Mississippi police: Man reportedly robbed after making adult film in abandoned building

Judge orders independent monitor to oversee Mississippi’s mental health care system

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required