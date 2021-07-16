Mississippi’s coronavirus ‘curve’ turning upward as Delta variant causes cases to surge again

Published 10:37 am Friday, July 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has risen again with the latest stats released from the state, now reaching levels not seen since mid-March.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 534 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 326,804.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,465.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the virus have more than doubled in recent weeks.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 392 on Friday. That is the highest weekly average since March 18.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 330 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3259 87 83 17
Alcorn 3382 74 130 20
Amite 1299 43 57 9
Attala 2172 73 175 36
Benton 1036 25 46 10
Bolivar 4867 134 236 33
Calhoun 1761 32 36 6
Carroll 1234 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2145 60 60 15
Choctaw 803 19 2 0
Claiborne 1035 31 45 9
Clarke 1797 80 123 31
Clay 1906 54 38 5
Coahoma 3055 84 129 12
Copiah 3065 66 85 11
Covington 2746 83 139 39
De Soto 22635 277 113 24
Forrest 8010 156 245 53
Franklin 855 23 40 4
George 2560 51 59 8
Greene 1331 34 53 6
Grenada 2645 88 154 32
Hancock 3963 88 69 14
Harrison 18989 322 492 71
Hinds 21935 429 809 132
Holmes 1927 74 104 20
Humphreys 980 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3071 80 135 24
Jackson 13992 251 241 35
Jasper 2241 48 43 2
Jefferson 666 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1108 34 9 1
Jones 8567 169 223 42
Kemper 983 29 44 9
Lafayette 6378 124 187 55
Lamar 6497 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7342 243 445 101
Lawrence 1341 26 27 2
Leake 2756 74 92 16
Lee 10271 177 222 42
Leflore 3539 125 236 52
Lincoln 4046 115 197 40
Lowndes 6643 150 258 63
Madison 10498 227 392 70
Marion 2745 80 158 24
Marshall 4621 106 65 15
Monroe 4221 137 190 55
Montgomery 1298 44 54 9
Neshoba 4133 180 207 59
Newton 2524 64 87 15
Noxubee 1294 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4708 98 222 36
Panola 4692 112 104 15
Pearl River 4787 149 194 39
Perry 1296 38 22 8
Pike 3436 111 135 36
Pontotoc 4348 73 86 13
Prentiss 2909 62 99 15
Quitman 832 19 0 0
Rankin 14442 285 417 62
Scott 3247 74 115 18
Sharkey 511 18 44 8
Simpson 3081 89 158 20
Smith 1714 34 68 8
Stone 1983 36 85 14
Sunflower 3404 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1809 42 50 7
Tate 3450 88 80 19
Tippah 2956 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2343 69 102 27
Tunica 1097 27 18 2
Union 4216 79 131 23
Walthall 1376 48 69 13
Warren 4544 122 168 37
Washington 5465 139 190 39
Wayne 2670 42 69 11
Webster 1159 32 61 12
Wilkinson 712 32 25 5
Winston 2334 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1689 40 82 22
Yazoo 3258 71 143 18
Total 326,804 7,465 10,557 1,991

