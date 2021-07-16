Mississippi’s coronavirus ‘curve’ turning upward as Delta variant causes cases to surge again

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has risen again with the latest stats released from the state, now reaching levels not seen since mid-March.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 534 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 326,804.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported five new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,465.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the virus have more than doubled in recent weeks.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 392 on Friday. That is the highest weekly average since March 18.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 330 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County