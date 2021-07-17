Reports: Small airplane makes emergency landing on Mississippi highway

A small airplane appears to have had to make an emergency landing on a stretch of Mississippi highway Saturday afternoon.

Several social media users report an airplane emblazoned with U.S. Marines markings made an emergency landing on Highway 25 in Iuka, Mississippi.

Video and still photographs posted to social media show the airplane stopped along the edge of the highway. The airplane did not appear severely damaged. No word on whether anyone onboard sustained injuries or not.

Exactly what happened is not yet known, but emergency crews are on the scene.