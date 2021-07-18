In which Mississippi counties do people spend most of their paychecks on housing?

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties in Mississippi where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Mississippi where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Rankin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.0%

– Total occupied households: 55,909

– Median household income: $65,996

– Median monthly housing cost: $945

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Neshoba County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.8%

– Total occupied households: 10,657

– Median household income: $37,987

– Median monthly housing cost: $549

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Leake County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%

– Total occupied households: 8,105

– Median household income: $37,096

– Median monthly housing cost: $538

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lawrence County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.0%

– Total occupied households: 4,849

– Median household income: $41,914

– Median monthly housing cost: $608

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Newton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%

– Total occupied households: 8,037

– Median household income: $35,958

– Median monthly housing cost: $526

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Marion County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%

– Total occupied households: 9,483

– Median household income: $32,090

– Median monthly housing cost: $474

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Madison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%

– Total occupied households: 39,635

– Median household income: $71,824

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,064

Catherine Harris // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Tate County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%

– Total occupied households: 10,324

– Median household income: $51,030

– Median monthly housing cost: $756

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Wilkinson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.3%

– Total occupied households: 3,170

– Median household income: $27,313

– Median monthly housing cost: $406

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Walthall County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.1%

– Total occupied households: 5,601

– Median household income: $30,961

– Median monthly housing cost: $461

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Noxubee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.6%

– Total occupied households: 3,986

– Median household income: $33,784

– Median monthly housing cost: $508

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lowndes County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.3%

– Total occupied households: 22,436

– Median household income: $50,441

– Median monthly housing cost: $759

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 32,099

– Median household income: $50,559

– Median monthly housing cost: $770

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pearl River County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 21,020

– Median household income: $46,901

– Median monthly housing cost: $716

The diva777 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lamar County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%

– Total occupied households: 22,116

– Median household income: $60,328

– Median monthly housing cost: $924

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. DeSoto County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 62,890

– Median household income: $67,038

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,040

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lauderdale County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.2%

– Total occupied households: 29,736

– Median household income: $42,534

– Median monthly housing cost: $671

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Scott County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%

– Total occupied households: 10,180

– Median household income: $34,943

– Median monthly housing cost: $553

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tallahatchie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%

– Total occupied households: 4,369

– Median household income: $29,864

– Median monthly housing cost: $474

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Chickasaw County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 6,476

– Median household income: $36,548

– Median monthly housing cost: $583

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Marshall County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 12,772

– Median household income: $42,233

– Median monthly housing cost: $674

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Warren County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.8%

– Total occupied households: 18,235

– Median household income: $45,113

– Median monthly housing cost: $727

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hancock County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.8%

– Total occupied households: 20,036

– Median household income: $48,119

– Median monthly housing cost: $779

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Panola County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 12,488

– Median household income: $38,304

– Median monthly housing cost: $622

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jackson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%

– Total occupied households: 52,423

– Median household income: $51,657

– Median monthly housing cost: $843

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Winston County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%

– Total occupied households: 7,269

– Median household income: $34,724

– Median monthly housing cost: $568

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Jefferson Davis County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%

– Total occupied households: 4,713

– Median household income: $32,116

– Median monthly housing cost: $533

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jefferson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%

– Total occupied households: 2,448

– Median household income: $25,019

– Median monthly housing cost: $418

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Grenada County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%

– Total occupied households: 8,391

– Median household income: $40,122

– Median monthly housing cost: $672

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Issaquena County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.5%

– Total occupied households: 483

– Median household income: $24,208

– Median monthly housing cost: $418

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Sharkey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.6%

– Total occupied households: 1,751

– Median household income: $29,394

– Median monthly housing cost: $519

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Claiborne County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.0%

– Total occupied households: 2,908

– Median household income: $29,338

– Median monthly housing cost: $526

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Quitman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%

– Total occupied households: 3,027

– Median household income: $25,283

– Median monthly housing cost: $454

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Harrison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%

– Total occupied households: 78,104

– Median household income: $47,894

– Median monthly housing cost: $869

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Yazoo County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.9%

– Total occupied households: 8,542

– Median household income: $33,279

– Median monthly housing cost: $606

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pike County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.0%

– Total occupied households: 14,404

– Median household income: $31,784

– Median monthly housing cost: $584

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Coahoma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.1%

– Total occupied households: 8,782

– Median household income: $29,121

– Median monthly housing cost: $540

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#13. Forrest County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.1%

– Total occupied households: 28,086

– Median household income: $39,840

– Median monthly housing cost: $739

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lafayette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%

– Total occupied households: 18,721

– Median household income: $50,272

– Median monthly housing cost: $942

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%

– Total occupied households: 11,237

– Median household income: $29,936

– Median monthly housing cost: $561

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Clay County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.6%

– Total occupied households: 7,618

– Median household income: $31,833

– Median monthly housing cost: $605

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#9. Hinds County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.3%

– Total occupied households: 88,611

– Median household income: $44,625

– Median monthly housing cost: $854

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Tunica County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.4%

– Total occupied households: 3,930

– Median household income: $39,370

– Median monthly housing cost: $757

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Oktibbeha County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.7%

– Total occupied households: 17,798

– Median household income: $40,453

– Median monthly housing cost: $780

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Humphreys County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.8%

– Total occupied households: 3,186

– Median household income: $28,962

– Median monthly housing cost: $567

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bolivar County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.0%

– Total occupied households: 12,111

– Median household income: $29,854

– Median monthly housing cost: $602

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sunflower County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%

– Total occupied households: 8,322

– Median household income: $30,838

– Median monthly housing cost: $623

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.3%

– Total occupied households: 17,988

– Median household income: $29,705

– Median monthly housing cost: $630

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Leflore County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 36.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.2%

– Total occupied households: 9,962

– Median household income: $26,735

– Median monthly housing cost: $585

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Holmes County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.3%

– Total occupied households: 6,188

– Median household income: $21,504

– Median monthly housing cost: $478

