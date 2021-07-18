Mississippi police officer, mother of two dies in car wreck, one day after graduating from police academy

A weekend car crash killed a Mississippi police officer just a day after she graduated from the police academy, the police chief said.

Chief Mike Pendergast’s post Sunday on the City of Waveland’s Facebook page said Katie Cash, 33, died Saturday nignt. Waveland is on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Officer Cash was off duty last night and involved in a traffic accident on Highway 603 and unfortunately passed away due to injuries sustained in an accident,” Pendergast wrote. “We ask that you keep the entire Waveland Police Department in your prayers and especially her two little girls and their family.”

WLOX-TV reported that Cash was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash in Hancock County. She had graduated from the academy on Friday. Cash was the mother of two children.

Pendergast said more details would be released later.