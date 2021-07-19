Body found under bridge in rural Mississippi
Published 5:40 am Monday, July 19, 2021
Mississippi authorities are investigating the discovery of the body under a bridge in Jefferson Davis County.
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Prentiss Police Department launched the investigation after the body of a Black female was found just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning under a bridge on J.E. Johnson Road in Prentiss.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was headed to the scene Sunday, according to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper.