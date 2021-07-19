Body found under bridge in rural Mississippi

Published 5:40 am Monday, July 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities are investigating the discovery of the body under a bridge in Jefferson Davis County.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Prentiss Police Department launched the investigation after the body of a Black female was found just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning under a bridge on J.E. Johnson Road in Prentiss.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was headed to the scene Sunday, according to the Prentiss Headlight newspaper.

More News

Coroner in south Mississippi resigns after cancer diagnosis

‘Fourth wave is here’ top doctor says as Mississippi reports enormous spike in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Officers: Mississippi homeowner catches woman stealing from shop; woman hits homeowner with vehicle trying to escape

Mississippi casinos post highest ever June revenue, continue to break pre-pandemic records

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required