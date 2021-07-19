Data: Mississippi has country’s lowest vaccination rate as 20 other states approach herd immunity goals

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have met President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% or more of adults with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — but Mississippi is not one of them.

As states like Vermont, Pennsylvania, California and New York hope to approach herd immunity against the COVID-19 virus through vaccinations, other states like Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi are still seeking to reach the goal set by Biden —which was to be met by the Fourth of July.

According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate in the country at 48%. Many other states in the South are below 60%, including all of Mississippi’s neighbors — Louisiana at 50%, Alabama at 51%, Tennessee at 54% and Arkansas at 54%.

At the top of the list of vaccination rates in the country sits Vermont at 86% vaccinated. The top ten states are: Vermont, Hawaii (84%), Massachusetts (83%), Connecticut (80%), Maine (79%), New Mexico (78%), New Jersey (77%), Rhode Island (77%), Pennsylvania (77%) and California (76%).

Fifteen states have vaccinated 60% to 70% of adults, including Florida and Texas, and 15 states are below 60%. Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, at 48%. Almost all states in the South are below 60%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Data Tracker shows that 380,174,755 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered in the United States and 338,247,43 have been administered, with 161,473,715 Americans fully vaccinated (68.3% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine).