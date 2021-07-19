‘Fourth wave is here’ top doctor says as Mississippi reports enormous spike in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Published 10:41 am Monday, July 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported more than 2,300 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday as the state’s top health official declared the state’s “fourth wave” has arrived.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Monday that 2,326 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 329,130.

“Fourth wave is here,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Monday. “Didn’t have to be this way.”

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,468.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized with the virus have more than doubled in recent weeks.

Through Friday morning, approximately 35% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 611 on Monday, the highest level since February 18.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 496 with Monday’s update, the highest level since March 11.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3291 87 83 17
Alcorn 3414 74 130 20
Amite 1307 43 57 9
Attala 2187 73 175 36
Benton 1041 25 46 10
Bolivar 4886 134 236 33
Calhoun 1763 32 36 6
Carroll 1239 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2150 60 60 15
Choctaw 806 19 2 0
Claiborne 1040 31 45 9
Clarke 1805 80 123 31
Clay 1910 54 38 5
Coahoma 3066 84 129 12
Copiah 3099 67 85 11
Covington 2781 83 139 39
De Soto 22732 278 113 24
Forrest 8052 156 245 53
Franklin 857 23 40 4
George 2577 51 59 8
Greene 1339 34 53 6
Grenada 2649 88 154 32
Hancock 3999 88 69 14
Harrison 19221 322 492 71
Hinds 22322 429 809 132
Holmes 1941 74 104 20
Humphreys 982 33 34 9
Issaquena 169 6 0 0
Itawamba 3079 80 135 24
Jackson 14077 251 241 35
Jasper 2252 48 43 2
Jefferson 674 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1115 34 9 1
Jones 8609 169 223 42
Kemper 1001 29 44 9
Lafayette 6402 124 187 55
Lamar 6546 88 53 12
Lauderdale 7432 243 445 101
Lawrence 1351 26 27 2
Leake 2764 74 92 16
Lee 10329 177 222 42
Leflore 3553 125 236 52
Lincoln 4062 115 197 40
Lowndes 6685 150 258 63
Madison 10576 227 392 70
Marion 2762 80 158 24
Marshall 4635 106 65 15
Monroe 4234 137 190 55
Montgomery 1302 44 54 9
Neshoba 4150 180 207 59
Newton 2541 64 87 15
Noxubee 1303 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 4730 98 222 36
Panola 4706 112 104 15
Pearl River 4833 149 194 39
Perry 1301 38 22 8
Pike 3466 111 135 36
Pontotoc 4367 73 86 13
Prentiss 2916 62 99 15
Quitman 833 19 0 0
Rankin 14598 286 417 62
Scott 3255 74 115 18
Sharkey 515 18 44 8
Simpson 3114 89 158 20
Smith 1737 34 68 8
Stone 2034 36 85 14
Sunflower 3410 93 123 20
Tallahatchie 1813 42 50 7
Tate 3464 88 80 19
Tippah 2971 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2349 69 102 27
Tunica 1104 27 18 2
Union 4224 79 131 23
Walthall 1389 48 69 13
Warren 4580 122 168 37
Washington 5475 139 190 39
Wayne 2689 42 69 11
Webster 1162 32 61 12
Wilkinson 726 32 25 5
Winston 2338 84 130 39
Yalobusha 1690 40 82 22
Yazoo 3282 71 143 18
Total 329,130 7,468 10,557 1,991

'Fourth wave is here' top doctor says as Mississippi reports enormous spike in new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

