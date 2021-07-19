Mississippi sheriff: Three-year-old boy killed after accidentally shooting himself after finding gun

Published 12:15 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A three year old boy was killed after finding a gun and accidentally shooting himself.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told WLBT in Jackson that the boy was alone in a car with his older sister when the three-year-old found a gun in the glove compartment. The gun discharged, shooting the boy in the chest.

The parents had stepped away from the car to invite a group to a revival, Pennington said.

No charges were filed in the incident.

 

 

More News

State lawmaker about state’s rising coronavirus cases: “Well Mississippi- you wanted it here it is.”

Data: Mississippi has country’s lowest vaccination rate as 20 other states approach herd immunity goals

Mississippi sheriff: Three-year-old boy killed after accidentally shooting himself after finding gun

Man pleads guilty in sexual abuse and death of 2-year-old

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required